Karnataka High Court sets aside appointment of Basappa as Mysore university Registrar (Evaluation)

The High Court of Karnataka has set aside the appointment of Basappa, an associate professor, as Registrar (Evaluation) of the University of Mysore.

The State government had appointed him to the post based on a note issued by the Chief Minister in March 2024, contrary to the opinion given by the Vice-Chancellor stating that Mr. Basappa is not “a senior faculty” member for posting him as Registrar (Evaluation) in terms of Section 18(1) of the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000.

Justice B.M. Shyam Prasad passed the order while allowing a petition filed by K.M. Mahadevan, who was working as Registrar (Evaluation) prior to Mr. Basappa’s posting to the post on March 15, 2024.

Note issued by CM

The court noted that though the government had opened the file, initiated based on a note issued by the Chief Minister for appointing Mr. Basappa to the post of Registrar (Evaluation), the file was closed in February 2024 after the Vice-Chancellor gave his opinion that Mr. Basappa has no eligibility in law to hold the post.

However, the court pointed out, the file was re-opened in March as the Chief Minister issued another note for his appointment while recommending appointments for Bangalore University on the eve of the commencement of the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.

‘No public interest’

Observing that “neither public interest nor administrative interest is established” in the appointment of Mr. Basappa to the post, the court said that “in such cases, there must be judicial intervention or otherwise the universities’ institutional autonomy could be in jeopardy”. There were 58 professors in Mysore university, the court noted.

As the Vice-Chancellor had said that Mr. Basappa was appointed as Chairman of the Department of Studies in Organic Chemistry only because the post of professor was not occupied in that department, the court said that Mr. Basappa fortuitously occupied the position of Chairman of the department and that by itself would not make him “a senior member of the faculty”.

