Karnataka High Court restrains transport employees from going on strike

March 23, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka restrained the Sarige Nigamagala Noukarara Samana Manaskara Vedike (employees of State-run transport corporations) and its members from going on strike for three weeks starting March 24.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the interim order on a PIL petition filed by H.M. Venkatesh, a resident of Harogolige in Thirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga district.

However, the bench said that the interim order would not come in the way of holding further round of conciliation proceedings on April 6 before the Commissioner, Department of Labour.

The vedike had given a call to its employees to go on strike from March 24 while claiming that transport corporations and the State government had failed to meet various demands of employees.

The bench found that the reasons cited by the petitioner’s counsel are justified to interfere with the strike call as the proposed strike would affect students across the State preparing for their annual exams.

The petitioner’s counsel pointed out that a large number of students are likely to be affected with chances of missing exams due to non-availability of bus services. Several annual exams, including the ongoing second year pre-university exams and the ensuing class 10 exams, are scheduled in March and April.

Besides, non-availability of bus service would impact health services in hospitals and dispensaries as employees and workers in this sector would not be able to reach their work places due to the strike.

Earlier, government counsel told the bench that conciliation process was initiated after the vedike issued a notice on March 8 in form L (notice of strike to be given by union/workmen in a public utility service) under provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

Pursuant to the strike notice, the government counsel said, the Commissioner organised a conciliation meeting on March 20. When the employees stuck to their stand, the Commission fixed another conciliation meeting on April 6.

The vedike decided to go ahead with the strike from March 24 even though another organisation, Joint Action Committee of Employees’ Trade Unions, withdrew its strike call after meeting the heads of the corporations.