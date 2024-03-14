Karnataka High Court rejects plea seeking referral of State government’s appeal on classes 5, 8, 9, and 11 board exam issue to larger Bench

March 14, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday rejected the plea for referring to a larger Bench the appeal filed by the State government challenging the single judge’s order of quashing the decision of holding board exams for classes 5, 8, 9, and 11 without framing the rules for this purpose.

A Division Bench comprising Justice K. Somashekar and Justice Rajesh Rai K. rejected the plea made in this regard by RTE Students’ and Parents’ Association, Bengaluru. However, the Bench permitted the association to implead in the appeal proceedings before it and present its arguments through its advocate against the government’s action of conducting board exam without framing rules.

Meanwhile, the government emphasised need for an early adjudication of its appeal while pointing out that exams will have to be conducted either through the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), if the Bench upholds the government’s stand, or by the schools themselves if the Bench rules against the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is urgency as the exams will have to conducted at the earliest due to ensuing elections, the government counsel said.

After conclusion of the arguments on behalf of the government, the advocates representing petitioner-associations – Registered Unaided Private Schools’ Management Association-Karnataka, Bengaluru, and Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools, Bengaluru – sought time till March 18 to commence their arguments.

While rejecting their plea for adjournment of hearing till Monday, the Bench adjourned hearing till March 16 while pointing out that the issue has to be decided early as it involves the interests of students and their parents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.