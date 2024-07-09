Karnataka High Court rejects ‘motivated’ PIL petition seeking action against State BJP leaders for ‘hate speeches’

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday dismissed a PIL petition filed in 2022 seeking direction to the authorities for initiating action against some BJP leaders and activists by terming that their speeches/statements reported in various media amounted to “hate speeches” for disturbing harmony in society.

“The petition is too general to be countenanced and the allegations lack authentication. The filing of the petition smacks of motives other than public interest. The petition filed with political or communal motive cannot be entertained,”the court said.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind passed the order while declining to entertain the petition filed by Mohammed Khaleelulla, a civil contractor and social activist from Nagamangala in Mandya district.

The petitioner had sought actions against BJP leaders K.S. Eshwarappa, M.P. Renukacharya, C.T. Ravi, Pratap Simha, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Shobha Karandlaje, and Tejasvi Surya, and activists Chakravarthy Sulibele, Pramod Muthalik, and Rishi Kumaraswamy based on their statements/speeches reported in the media.

Consumer fora vacancies

In another PIL petition, the Bench sought the State government’s response on the plea for filling vacant posts of president and members, including woman members, in the Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (KSCDRC) and in several district consumer disputes redressal fora.

In his petition, V.R. Raghunathan of Mysuru has pointed out that the post of the president of the KSCDRC, and 10 posts of presidents and members of various district fora are vacant, thus impacting the interests of consumers under the Consumer Protection Act due to delay in disposal of cases.