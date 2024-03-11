ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka High Court refuses to quash rape charge against Murugha mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

March 11, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

However, court quashes other charges framed against the seer under different laws related to misuse of religious institutions, prevention of atrocities against SCs/STs, and juvenile justice

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, seer of Murugarajendra Bruhan Mutt, Chitradurga. | Photo Credit: File photo

 

The High Court of Karnataka on March 11 refused to quash the rape charge against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, seer of Murugarajendra Bruhan Mutt, Chitradurga, in the second case of sexual assault.

However, the court quashed the charges framed against him by the trial court under provisions of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while partly allowing the petitions filed by the seer questioning the legality of the order passed by the trial court in April 2023 framing charges against him under various provisions of the laws.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Observing that the trial court cannot act as a post office of the prosecution, the High Court said that the trial had loosely laid charges against the seer under provisions of the the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Juvenile Justice ( Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. 

Since the trial court had framed charges in a composite manner involving the offences under all these laws, the High Court directed the trial court to redraw the charges by taking more of the observations made in the order, and proceed further. 

The High Court noted that the trial court had framed the charges under provisions of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988 even though the High Court had quashed the charge sheet filed by the police under this law.

KARNATAKA CHITRADURGA 04/09/ 2022 KARNATAKA BELAGAVI 04 09 2022 POLICE BRING Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru for a Mahazar IN THE MATH IN CHITRADURGA ON SUNDAY . The seer is facing charges under the POCSO Act, of allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls. SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

The seer was arrested in September 2022 based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered following a complaint by a member of the child welfare committee in Mysuru. The FIR was later transferred to Chitradurga Rural police. He was granted bail by the High Court in November 2023 on the condition that he should not enter Chitradurga till conclusion of the trial. He was to participate in court proceedings through videoconferencing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru is back as head of Brihan Mutt in Chitradurga
Conduct of Chitradurga special court judge in Murugha Mutt seer’s case amounts to contempt, says High Court of Karnataka
Karnataka High Court terms arrest of Murugha seer in second case as violation of its orders, directs immediate release
Karnataka High Court grants bail to Murugha mutt seer in one of the two cases of sexual assault on minor girls
Registration of FIR against witnesses and complainant in sexual assault cases about conspiracy to tarnish Murugha Mutt’s image is illegal: Karnataka High Court
Sexual assault case against Murugha mutt seer: Karnataka High Court grants bail to Paramashivaiah, secretary of Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidhyapeetha
‘Conspiracy’ against Murugha Mutt head: Ex-MLA’s wife arrested; remanded in police custody for a day

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US