GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka High Court refuses to quash rape charge against Murugha mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

However, court quashes other charges framed against the seer under different laws related to misuse of religious institutions, prevention of atrocities against SCs/STs, and juvenile justice

March 11, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, seer of Murugarajendra Bruhan Mutt, Chitradurga.

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, seer of Murugarajendra Bruhan Mutt, Chitradurga. | Photo Credit: File photo

 

The High Court of Karnataka on March 11 refused to quash the rape charge against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, seer of Murugarajendra Bruhan Mutt, Chitradurga, in the second case of sexual assault.

However, the court quashed the charges framed against him by the trial court under provisions of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while partly allowing the petitions filed by the seer questioning the legality of the order passed by the trial court in April 2023 framing charges against him under various provisions of the laws.

Observing that the trial court cannot act as a post office of the prosecution, the High Court said that the trial had loosely laid charges against the seer under provisions of the the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Juvenile Justice ( Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. 

Since the trial court had framed charges in a composite manner involving the offences under all these laws, the High Court directed the trial court to redraw the charges by taking more of the observations made in the order, and proceed further. 

The High Court noted that the trial court had framed the charges under provisions of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988 even though the High Court had quashed the charge sheet filed by the police under this law.

KARNATAKA CHITRADURGA 04/09/ 2022 KARNATAKA BELAGAVI 04 09 2022 POLICE BRING Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru for a Mahazar IN THE MATH IN CHITRADURGA ON SUNDAY . The seer is facing charges under the POCSO Act, of allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls. SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

KARNATAKA CHITRADURGA 04/09/ 2022 KARNATAKA BELAGAVI 04 09 2022 POLICE BRING Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru for a Mahazar IN THE MATH IN CHITRADURGA ON SUNDAY . The seer is facing charges under the POCSO Act, of allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls. SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

The seer was arrested in September 2022 based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered following a complaint by a member of the child welfare committee in Mysuru. The FIR was later transferred to Chitradurga Rural police. He was granted bail by the High Court in November 2023 on the condition that he should not enter Chitradurga till conclusion of the trial. He was to participate in court proceedings through videoconferencing.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.