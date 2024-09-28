GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka High Court refuses to quash FIR registered against State Bar Council chairman, vice-chairman and manager for misappropriation of funds

Published - September 28, 2024 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka has refused to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered against the chairman, vice-chairman, and others of the Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) for alleged misappropriation of official funds worth several lakhs of rupees.

Pointing out that there are serious dispute about the documents on payment made to various entities and genuineness of the receipts issued by these entities, the declined to quash the FIR registered against KSBC’s chairman Vishalaraghu H.L., vice-chairman Vinay B. Mangalekar, and manager Puttegowda.

“The apex court has clearly held that if the issue in any lis revolves round disputed questions of fact, the court exercising jurisdiction under Section 482 of the Cr.P.C. should not quash those proceedings, unless there are documents in support of the accused, which are all of unimpeachable character and sterling quality. There are none in the case at hand as every document is disputed,” said Justice M. Nagaprasanna in his order.

The FIR was registered on April 17 for the offences of misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, falsification of accounts, and criminal conspiracy, on the complaint lodged by senior advocate Basavaraj S., who is a member of KSBC.

It was pointed out in the complaint that KSBC had organised a State advocates’ convention in August last year at Mysuru and ₹3.3 crore was collected for the convention from different sources, including ₹1.16 crore as donations from advocates and others, ₹1 crore as contribution from the State government, and ₹75 lakh from KSBC’s own funds.

The accused showed that ₹3.12 crore was spent on the convention using forged documents and falsified accounts and misappropriated several lakhs of rupees for their personal use, it was alleged in the complaint.

