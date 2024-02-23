GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka High Court refuses to dismiss petition challenging election of MLA Haris

February 23, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka has decided to continue hearing on a petition questioning the legality of the election of Congress party’s N.A. Haris to the State Legislative Assembly from Shantinagar constituency in the polls held in 2023.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order recently while dismissing an application filed Mr. Haris seeking dismissal of the petition, filed by defeated candidate, K. Shivakumar of the BJP. The petitioner had contended that acceptance of nomination papers of Mr. Haris by the returning officer improper as it did not contain proper details and false declaration of various information required to be disclosed as per the law.

Mr. Haris had claimed that the petitioner had not submitted materials in support of the claim that nomination paper was improperly accepted The petition, sans materials, is defective in terms of the provisions of the Representation of People’s Act, it was contended on behalf of Mr. Haris.

However, the court rejected the contentions of Mr. Haris and said that if the allegation in the petition is that there is improper acceptance of nomination papers of the returned candidate, there would be no further requirement of making any further averment or pleading as to how such improper acceptance has materially effected the election results of the returned candidate.

A general averment that the improper acceptance of the nomination of the returned candidate has materially affected the result of the elected candidate itself is sufficient, the court said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.