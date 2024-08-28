Karnataka High Court refuses to cancel bail granted to H.D. Revanna in kidnapping case  

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday refused to cancel bail granted to former Minister H.D. Revanna by a special court in the case of alleged abduction of his former maid to prevent her from giving a statement against his son Prajwal Revanna in the rape case.

Meanwhile, the High Court granted bail to six other persons, H.K. Sujay, H.N. Madhu, S.T. Keerthi, Satish Babu alias Satish Babanna, H.D Maugowda, residents of Hebbalu Koppalu of K.R. Nagar taluk in Mysuru district, and K.A. Rajgopal of Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district, who were arraigned as accused persons in the kidnapping case.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which had questioned the correctness of the May 13 order passed by the Special Court of Sessions for criminal cases against former and present MPs and MLAs in granting bail to Mr. Revanna.

The Special Court had said that SIT had delayed recording the statement of the victim by four to five days after she was rescued in the alleged kidnapping case while also pointing out that prima facie there is no material to justify the rigorous Section 364-A (Kidnapping for ransom and threat to cause death or hurt, etc.,) of the Indian Penal Code invoked against Mr. Revanna in terms of the Supreme Court’s interpretation of this provision.

