ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka High Court refuses bail to former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in two cases of rape and one of sexual assault

Updated - October 21, 2024 03:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

On the main contention raised by Prajwal Revanna was that the complaints were registered after three to four years after the alleged offences

The Hindu Bureau

Prajwal Revanna was the Janata Dal (Secular)-BJP candidate from Hassan in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. | Photo Credit: File photo

The High Court of Karnataka has refused to grant bail as well as anticipatory bail to former Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna in two cases of alleged rape and one case of alleged sexual assault registered against him based on three separate complaints by three women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while rejecting three separate petitions filed by the former JD(S) lawmaker from Hassan seeking bail in one of the two rape cases, and anticipatory bail in a case of rape, and another case of sexual assault on a woman.

The main contention raised on behalf of Prajwal Revanna was that the complaints were registered after three to four years after the alleged offences. In two cases, it was claimed that report of the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) on the video related to the alleged rape has neither confirmed the identity of the victim nor traced the source of the video to the JD(S) leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in one case the Special Investigating Team (SIT) had pointed out that the FSL had stated that the voice samples of Prajwal Revanna matched with the voice of the male recorded in video footage in which an aged woman was allegedly being raped by him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of the two rape cases, one was registered on a complaint by a former domestic help, and another on a complaint by a woman, aged over 60 years, who was working as a help in his farm house.

The third case, of sexual assault, was registered based on a complaint of a woman who claimed to have taken the help of the former MP to secure admission for her son in a school, taking advantage of which the JD(S) leader allegedly started to make video calls to her. The former lawmaker allegedly coerced the woman to strip on video calls, which he recorded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US