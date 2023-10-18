Karnataka High Court quashes wildlife law violation case against Horticulture Minister Mallikarjun due to serious procedural lapses

October 18, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has quashed criminal cases registered against Mines and Geology, and Horticulture Minister S.S. Mallikarjun, his brother and others last year for allegedly violating the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, for keeping wild animals like blackbuck, spotted deer, wild boars, mongoose and jackals at their farmhouse in Davangere.

The court said that the entire proceedings against the accused must be obliterated for glaring procedural aberrations as the forest officers and the police had committed incurable illegalities from the stage of the registration of the cases.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing the petitions filed by Mr. Mallikarjun and his brother S.S. Ganesh, and two others, Sampanna Mutalik and Karibasappa G.M. The petitioners had questioned the legality of registration of the cases as well the cognisance of offences taken by a magistrate court in Davangere.

History of the case

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, Bengaluru, and the Forest Department officials had registered the cases after recovery of deer skin from one Senthil in Bengaluru during December 2022. As Senthil had disclosed the location from where he had brought animal skin, the CCB and the Forest officials had searched the farmhouse belonging to Mr. Mallikarjun and rescued 10 blackbuck, seven spotted deer, seven wild boars, three mongoose and two jackals.

However, the HC said that the police and the forest officials had given a ‘complete go-by’ to the procedures laid down in the Wildlife Crime Investigation Handbook, which is a complete code from registration of the crime till the investigation for the offences invoked against the accused persons under the WP Act. Also, the High Court found that the magistrate court too had committed lapses in taking cognisance twice and ordering investigation based on complaints filed by the forest official.

‘Incurable illegalities’

“...finding no procedure or the procedure completely topsy-turvy in the cases at hand would mean that the entire proceedings need to be obliterated as glaring procedure aberrations noticed cannot be countenanced and further proceedings cannot be permitted to continue by a fiat of this court as they are all incurable illegalities cutting at the root of the matter and become an abuse of the process of the law,” the High Court observed.

