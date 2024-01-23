Karnataka High Court quashes SC/ST atrocities case against DIMHANS director and associate professor

January 23, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has quashed a criminal case registered against the director and an associate professor of Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (DIMHANS), Dharwad, on a complaint by a professor of Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Raichur, under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Terming the complaint as not only “gross misuse and abuse” but also “gross reviling of of the provisions of the SC/ST (PoA) Act,” the High Court pointed out that “a clear service dispute between the petitioners and the complainant is dressed with a colour of atrocity and multiple crimes were registered by the complainant.”

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while quashing the third criminal case registered against Mahesh Desai, the director, and Raghavendra B. Nayak, an associate professor of DIMHANS. The case was registered by Ramesh Babu, a professor in RIMS.

The service dispute between the petitioners and the complaint commenced with the petitioners approaching the High Court challenging the transfer and posting of Dr. Babu to DIMHANS on various grounds.

This resulted in multiple rounds of litigations between them and Dr. Babu had lodged two earlier criminal cases when the petitioner had initiated legal proceedings before the HC earlier. The police had filed “B” report in these two cases. The complainant had also approached the National Commission for SC/ST on the service issue. In majority of the litigations the court had ordered in favour of the petitioners.

The court, from the third complaint lodged against the petitioners, noted that it was registered only to wreck vengeance against the petitioners who had stopped the entry of the complainant into the DIMHANS by taking recourse to legal proceedings; and at every step, the complainant senses a meltdown and registers repeated crimes against these petitioners in different police stations under the provisions of the SC/ST (PoA) Act.

Pointing out that there was not even an iota of ingredient present for all the offences that are alleged against the petitioners, the court said that the petitioners were made to suffer for having objected the entry of the complainant into DIMHANS. The government itself had withdrawn the complainant’s transfer to DIMHANS, the court pointed out.

“If taking of legal proceedings is construed as an atrocity against the members belonging to SCs and STs, it would have a chilling effect on exercise of constitutional rights by the persons like the petitioners,” it observed.

The court said that the present criminal case should be an eye opener for the police officers who register cases under the SC/ST (PoA) Act as the officers are required to be ‘vigilant’ before invoking provisions of this law as per the dictum of apex court to prevent misuse of this stringent provisions of the Act.