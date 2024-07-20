Karnataka High Court quashes rape case against youth after allowing him to marry his ‘victim’ lover, who is also mother of his child 

The High Court of Karnataka, which had granted bail of 15 days to a 23-year-old man facing the charge of raping his minor lover to marry her after she turned 18 recently, has now quashed the case against him with a condition that it may be revived if he leaves his wife and child in the lurch in future.

“If the issue is not compounded and the petitioner is released, the mother and the child would be left in the lurch... and it would undoubtedly result in grave jeopardy to the life of the mother and the child, who will have to face ignominy at the hands of the society,” the court observed.

To stall any emergence of such an “ignominious situation”, the court said, it is necessary to close the proceedings and compounding of the offence in the light of the fact that the victim would undoubtedly turn hostile and the conviction of the petitioner would become absolutely bleak.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, in his order of allowing the petition filed by the youth, has also said that the court cannot shut its eyes to ground realities and permit the process in the criminal trial to conclude, as it is the process that generates agony till the end, which will completely mask the happiness of acquittal.

The petitioner, a native of Mysuru, was arrested on the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother in February 2023, alleging that he had sexually assaulted her daughter. The girl’s mother at that time was against her daughter’s relationship with the petitioner, whose family was ready for their marriage. The petitioner was 21 and the girl was 16 years and nine months old when the complaint was lodged.

Paternity test

Subsequently, a few months after the arrest of the petitioner, the girl gave birth to a child, and the DNA test later proved the petitioner as the child’s biological father.

After the girl turned 18 recently, the family members of the petitioner and the girl’s mother wanted the duo to get married, which resulted in the petitioner knocking on the doors of the court for quashing the case to marry her.

The court on June 13 ordered his release on bail from June 17 to July 3 to marry her and produce the marriage certificate, and return to the prison by July 4. Following this, the petitioner married her on June 21 and the marriage was registered on June 25, the certificate of which was produced before the court.