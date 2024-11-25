Karnataka High Court quashes Forest Department’s 2006 notification declaring 20 acres of private land in Mylasandra village as part of Turahalli forest  

The High Court of Karnataka has questioned the State government’s conduct of objecting the outcome of a survey, conducted none other than by the government’s own authorities on court’s directions, which found that about 20 acres of contentious private lands were not even part of government land abutting Turahalli forest for being declared as part of forestland.

The court made these observations while setting aside the 2006 notification issued by the Forest Department declaring this 20 acres of private land as part of Turahalli forest, notified in 1935.

“It would be unacceptable for the State to argue against its own survey contending that the survey is not properly done,” the court observed while pointing out that the survey was conducted in 2022 on the court’s directions and report of the survey, submitted by the government, clearly indicate that there is no encroachment of forestland.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing a petition, filed in 2015, by D. Muniraju and his five brothers, who had in 1982 purchased this 20 acres of land, situated in Mylasandra village of Kengeri hobli, from its erstwhile owners.

“The survey is not done keeping the stake holders in darkness. It is admittedly done after issuing notice and in the presence of all the stake holders, including the officials of the Forest Department. Merely because officers in the Forest Department changed, it cannot be said that the survey was erroneously done. If the survey takes place in the presence of all the stakeholders, including the petitioners, pursuant to the orders of this court, nothing further need be analysed by the court,” the court observed in its order.

“If contemporaneous documents of 1933 are noticed, they clearly match with the report of the survey, conducted by the government,” the court said while pointing out that the 20 acres of land had already lost the characteristic of government land when government in 1935 notified certain lands as Turahalli forest, as this 20 acres land was part of lands granted to certain persons way back in 1931.

The court also noted that as original grantees, to whom the land was granted in 1931, had failed to pay taxes, the land was confiscated and sold in public auction, and thereafter several hands changed, before the land came to the possession of the petitioners.

“No doubt the forestland abuts the lands of the petitioners. But, that does not mean that the boundary of the forestland can stretch into private land declaring the entire extent of land holding of the petitioners to be forestland,” the court observed while terming erroneous the 2006 order of Assistant Conservator of Forests the land as forestland and its confirmation by the Chief Conservator of Forests in 2014.