Karnataka High Court quashes criminal case booked against man for watching child pornography

Observing that Section 67B of the Information Technology Act is applicable for actions like creating, publishing or transmitting material depicting children in sexually explicit act, the High Court of Karnataka has quashed a criminal case registered against a 46-year-old man for watching child pornography.

What Act says

“Section 67B of the IT Act punishes those persons who would publish, transmit the material depicting children in sexually explicit acts in electronic form. The soul of the provision is publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act,” the High Court observed.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while quashing an FIR registered against one Inayathulla of Bengaluru. The case was registered in May 2023 based on an alert sent by National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tipline, a centralised reporting system for the online exploitation of children.

The Cyber Tipline had informed the Bengaluru CEN police that the petitioner had watched pornography involving children for about 50 minutes through a website in March, 2023.

Nothing beyond

“The allegation against the petitioner is that he has watched a pornographic website. This, in the considered view of the court, would not become publishing or transmitting of material, as is necessary under Section 67B of the IT Act,” the court said, while pointing out that at best, as contended, the petitioner could be a porn addict, who has watched pornographic material and nothing beyond this was alleged against him.

