Karnataka High Court quashes criminal case against NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo saying that he was booked based on false allegations 

The High Court of Karnataka has quashed a criminal case registered against Priyank Kanoogo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) by observing that the representative of a city-based orphanage had deliberately added words, which were not used by him in his social media post, to “to create antimony, in place of harmony”.

“The allegation is that, the statement of Mr. Kanoongo has disturbed the peace and tranquility. It is the other way round. The addition in the complaint is a clear mischief, which is likely to disturb the peace and tranquility and not by the statements made by Mr. Kanoongo,” the HC observed.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Mr. Kanoongo and quashing the criminal case registered against him for allegedly trespassing into an orphanage and later posting a tweet about the orphanage.

The complaint was lodged on November 21, 2023, by Ashraf Khan of the orphanage ‘Darul Uloom Sayideeya Yateemkhana’, Bengaluru. It was alleged in the complaint that Mr. Kanoongo had on November 19, 2023, trespassed into the orphanage and later posted on social media in Hindi allegedly stating that “...Taliban like terrorist activities are taking place in madarasa” while referring to the orphanage.

However, the Court found that Mr. Kanoongo’s post had stated that “these children are living a medieval Talibani life, this life is not written for them in the Constitution.”

“This can at best be a metaphor, used by the petitioner, to describe the condition as to how they were living,” the HC observed while pointing out that the petitioner’s post has not stated what the complainant had alleged.

“The act of the complainant is unpardonable but this court is holding its hands in not directing any coercive action against the complainant for the aforesaid act,” the court observed, and said that the officers should encourage restraint as they are performing duties under the statute.

It also noted that Mr. Kanoongo, who was on official visit, had inspected three orphanages in the city and found that the present orphanage was running illegally without registration and had lacked infrastructure for 200 children.

Stating that official inspection cannot be treated as trespass, the court said that complaint was lodged against his as a counter blast as he had written to the State Chief Secretary recommending the registration of criminal case against the orphanage under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and under Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 as these children were not being sent to school.

