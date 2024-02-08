Karnataka High Court permits KPTCL to issue appointment letters to 404 candidates selected as assistant engineers

February 08, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has permitted the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (KPTCL) to appoint 404 selected candidates (313 non-Kalyana Karnataka and 91 Kalyana Karnataka) to the posts of assistant engineers, subject to the court’s final orders.

The court said that KPTCL should make it clear in the letters that the appointment shall be subject to outcome of the writ appeals pending for final adjudication.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar and Justice T.G. Shivashankare Gowda passed the interim order on a batch of appeals by around 55 aspiring candidates.

The appellants questioned the correctness of a single judge’s August 22, 2023, order quashing the revised key answers and revised provisional list announced by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on February 4, 2023.

The Bench also made it clear said that if the appellant candidates succeed and if they are selected, their appointments should be made by properly fixing the seniority and roster point; 404 candidates, who would be appointed pursuant to this interim order, shall not claim any equity.

“We are conscious of the fact that KPTCL falls under the ‘essential services’ category and requires engineers,” the Bench said while allowing KPTCL to issue appointment letters to 404 candidates. Though 501 candidates were found eligible in the exam, only 404 candidates were shortlisted for appointment after applying roaster and reservation, the KPTCL said.

Started in 2022

The KPTCL had in February 2022 entrusted KEA with the task of conducting exams for the aspiring candidates and preparing a list of eligible candidates, who secure the prescribed minimum marks, for filling 505 posts of assistant engineers.

The KEA had notified final key answers on December 27, 2022, based on the expert committee’s report after considering objections received for the provisional answer keys. Later, KEA notified provisional list of eligible candidates on January 3, 2023, and had invited objections. However, KEA revised both the final key answers and the provisional list on February 4, 2023, after it received objections for the provisional list.

The single judge, acting on petitions by some of the candidates, had held that KEA had no power to revise the final answer keys notified on December 27, 2022.