Karnataka High Court notice to State government on PIL seeking relocation of Allama Prabhu and Vitthal temples

Published - October 14, 2024 07:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A view of High Court of Karnataka.

A view of High Court of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: File photo

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday ordered issue of notice to the State government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on a PIL petition seeking declaration of Allama Prabhu Swamy and Vitthal temples, which remain submerged in the backwaters of Hidkal dam in Belagavi district for nearly six months in a year, as ancient monuments and relocate them to a nearby location.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind passed the order on the petition filed by Nikhil Vitthal Patil, a law student and resident of Halkarni in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.

Not listed by ASI

Pointing out that ASI had informed him that Allama Prabhu Swamy temple was built between 17th and 18th centuries and Vitthal temple in 1928, the petitioner said that the ASI authorities did not come forward to maintain the temples as it is not listed as ancient monuments under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

The petitioner also stated that the Belagavi district administration had not acted to protect the temple, due to which certain damage had been said caused to the structures and idols of the temple, which is accessible to public only during summer season.

Stating that thousands of devotees visit the two temples during summer, the petitioner complained that the authorities had failed to preserve the two religious and cultural heritage structures.

Like other temples

Both the temples could be relocated on the lines of Venugopala Swamy temple, which was submerged in the backwaters of KRS dam in Mysuru district, the petitioner said, while pointing out that Venugopala Swamy temple was relocated in 2011 with financial help from an industrial house.

