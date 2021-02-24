Karnataka High Court notice to Karnataka on school fee cut

Bengaluru:

24 February 2021 22:58 IST

The government had issued the order following representations from parents and their associations for drastically reducing the school fees for the present academic year in view of COVID-19.

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ordered issue of notice to the State government on petitions filed by managements of several schools and their association questioning the Government Order directing all categories of private unaided schools to collect only 70% per of the tuition fee, which was collected during previous year, for the academic year 2020-21.

The petitioners have mainly questioned the jurisdiction of the State government to issue direction to the schools regulating their fee structure under the Karnataka Education Act.