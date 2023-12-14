Karnataka High Court notice to govt. on vacancies in hotels for SC/ST students

December 14, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday sought the State government’s response on the issue of deficiency of staff in the hostels run by the Social Welfare Department for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, impacting students.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit issued notice to the government while suo motu initiating a PIL petition based on a news report published in a Marathi language local newspaper circulated in Dharward recently.

The newspaper report pointed out that a large number of sanctioned posts are vacant, adversely impacting the academic performance of the students living in these hostels, the Bench said while appointing advocate Nitin Ramesh to assist the court as amicus curiae.

