GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka High Court notice to govt. on vacancies in hotels for SC/ST students

December 14, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday sought the State government’s response on the issue of deficiency of staff in the hostels run by the Social Welfare Department for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, impacting students.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit issued notice to the government while suo motu initiating a PIL petition based on a news report published in a Marathi language local newspaper circulated in Dharward recently.

The newspaper report pointed out that a large number of sanctioned posts are vacant, adversely impacting the academic performance of the students living in these hostels, the Bench said while appointing advocate Nitin Ramesh to assist the court as amicus curiae.

Related Topics

Karnataka / social problems

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.