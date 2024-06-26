GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka High Court notice to govt. on PIL plea challenging unbridled power vested with prison heads to impose punishment to inmates

Published - June 26, 2024 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the High Court of Karnataka.

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday ordered the issue of notice to the State government on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition questioning the constitutional validity of unbridled power vested with the heads of the prisons to punish jail inmates under the Karnataka Prisons Act, 1963.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind passed the order on the petition filed by the High Court Legal Services Committee (HCLSC).

It has been pointed out in the petition that the Act empowers the heads of the prisons to impose punishments such as ‘hard labour’, ordering ‘loss of privileges like remission or furlough for a certain period’ and punishment of ‘separate confinement’ for a maximum period of two months for the conducts of the inmates inside the prison.

As the Act does not prescribe any procedure to impose such punishments, there is no way by which the inmates or their relatives can know why such a punishment is imposed on them and there is no provision to appeal against such punishment, it has been contended in the petition. The absence of procedure amounts to the denial of basic principles of natural justice to the jail inmates, it has been said.

The petitioner has also sought the declaration of the Karnataka Prison (Second Amendment) Rules, 2022, which came into effect from April 29, 2022, as violative of Article 21 of the Constitution as it empowers the authority to not consider the application of the convict for temporary release, parole or application for remission when it is found that an appeal or a bail application is pending.

Pointing out that a 2022 report by a fact-finding committee of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority had found that a large number of prison inmates had not complained about the alleged torture in police custody when produced before the magistrate or subjected to medical examination due to police duress, the petitioner has sought direction to the authorities to cease to inflict any form of torture while the detenue is in their custody.

