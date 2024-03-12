Karnataka High Court notice on plea against naming govt. buildings and properties after living politicians and personalities

March 12, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition questioning the practice of naming several government buildings and properties after the names of living politicians and personalities in Davangere district contrary to the directions issued by the court in 2012.

The petition, in particular, questioned naming of several buildings and properties after the names of Davangere South MLA Shamanuru Shivashankarappa and his son S.S. Mallikarjun, MLA from Davangere North constituency and Minister for Mines and Geology, and Horticulture.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the order on the petition filed by A.C. Raghavendra, Davangere-based advocate. The Bench also ordered issue of notices to Mr. Shivashankarappa and Mr. Mallikarjun.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was pointed out in the petition that the High Court in 2012 had directed the Davangere district Deputy Commissioner to remove the name of “Sanamanya K. Maadal Virupakshappa” given to playground in Channagiri taluk as Mr. Virupakshappa was then MLA.

It shall not be named after any living person and certainly not in the name of a public figure who is certain to gain advantage from such name. If there is any politician who is desirous of having his name immortalised, he is free to do it on his own property and provided that no public funds have been used, the court observed in its 2012 order, the petitioner stated.

A bus stand for private buses, a colony of houses built under Ashraya scheme, a park, a council hall of the Davanagere city corporation, all built from the government funds, have been given the name of Mr. Shivashankarappa, and a lake, an auditorium of zilla panchayat, and a colony of houses built under Ashraya scheme, have been given the name of Mr. Mallikarjun, the petitioner stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.