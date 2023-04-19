Karnataka High Court launches webpage for judgments translated into Kannada

April 19, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday launched a webpage of its judgments and the judgements of the Supreme Court translated into Kannada from English, so as to give access to the judgments in the regional language to the public in general and the litigants in particular.

Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale launched the webpage, containing 169 select verdicts of the High Court and 38 select judgments of the apex court translated into Kannada as a beginning of the outreach programme. The translated judgements can be accessed by visiting the ‘judgements’ link on the High Court’s website – https://karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in/.

“The translation project is envisaged to translate selected judgments of the Supreme Court and the High Court to improve access to justice for all by reaching general public in the language known to them and to overcome the language barrier in understanding constitutional courts’ judgements, which are in English,” said N.G. Dinesh, Registrar (Computers) of the High Court.

AI-assisted

This project contemplates Artificial Intelligence (AI)-assisted translation of judicial records and judgments through the ‘Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software (SUVAS), a machine assisted translation tool trained by AI.

The implementation of the citizen-centric project is being implemented at the national level through an advisory committee set up by the apex court comprising Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, a judge of the Supreme Court and who is also a former Chief Justice of High Court, and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, a judge of the High Court. At the State level, the High Court has set up a committee comprising Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice C.M. Joshi, judges of the High Court, to accomplish task of translation.

In-house translators

The translations are being done using the SUVAS tool by High Court’s in-house translators, who verify correctness of translation done by the machine and edit the mistakes, said Mr. Dinesh, while pointing out that one of the aims of translating judgements into Kannada is to give legal literacy to the general public as they can understand the law through the judgements.

However, it has been clarified in the webpage, as a declaimer, that though reasonable efforts have been made to provide an accurate translation but the translated judgements are provided only for general information and will have no legal effects for compliance and enforcement.