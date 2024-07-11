Karnataka High Court issues notice to State and Centre on PIL plea challenging framing of State Education Policy by ignoring NEP-2020

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday ordered the issue of notice to the State and Central governments on a PIL petition questioning the legality of the change in the decision of the State to come out with its own education policy by completely ignoring the National Education Police (NEP)-2020, which was implemented in Karnataka from the academic year 2021-2022.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind passed the order on the petition filed by two Bengaluru-based advocates, Girish Bharadwaj and Ananda Murthy.

The State government in November 2023, formed a commission to frame the State Education Policy (SEP) without assigning any reason as there is not even a reference to the NEP in the terms and conditions given to the commission to frame the SEP, argued Senior Advocate Aruna Shyam appearing for the petitioners.

No change in circumstance

There has been no change in any circumstance in the State since the introduction of the NEP-2020 at undergraduate and postgraduate levels except for the change in the political party in power after May 2023, it has been pointed out in the petition. Hence, the petitioners have claimed that the decision to frame the SEP by completely ignoring the earlier decision of the State government to implement the NEP in a phased manner, is nothing but a “politically motivated” decision.

The NEP-2020 was introduced to have a ‘One nation, one education policy’ for the benefit of the student community as it would be easy for them to compete at the national level when they study in a uniform education system, the petitioners have contended.

‘Mentally prepared for NEP’

It has been contended in the petition that the decision of the State government to withdraw the NEP-2020 and to implement the SEP from the next academic year without conducting proper research and without any discussions and deliberation with the stakeholders will result in irreparable damage to the career of the students, who were already mentally prepared for the NEP- prescribed flexible study pattern.

