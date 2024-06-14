ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka High Court halts arrest or detention of former CM B.S Yediyurappa, tells him to appear before CID on June 17

Updated - June 14, 2024 06:11 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 05:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The BJP veteran had promised to appear before the CID on June 17

The Hindu Bureau

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at his residence in Dollars Colony, Bengaluru in February 2024. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

In a relief to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the High Court of Karnataka directed the BJP veteran to appear before the investigating officer on June 17 while restraining the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from either arresting or detaining him in the case of allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at his residence in Dollars Colony, Bengaluru in February.

On June 14, Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the interim order while hearing two separate petitions filed by Mr. Yediyurappa, who had questioned the legality of the First Information Report (FIR) registered in March by the girl’s mother, and had also sought anticipatory bail after a sessions court issued an arrest warrant on June 13 based on a request by the CID.

The court noted that Mr. Yediyurappa did appear before the CID, cooperated in the investigation, and gave his voice samples for assisting the investigation. However, Mr. Yediyurappa did not appear on June 12 in response to a summons, but wrote to the CID on June 11 stating that he would appear on June 17 due to some prior engagements in New Delhi.

Noticing that Mr. Yediyurappa’s counsel undertook that he would voluntarily appear on June 17, as per the assurance given in the letter, the court said that it “cannot jump to the conclusion that a case is made out for arrest and detention, or for custodial interrogation of Mr. Yediyurappa”, who happens to be a former CM and in the late evening of his life, perhaps with ailments natural to that age.

