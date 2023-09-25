High Court of Karnataka grants bail to IPS officer Amrit Paul in PSI scam

September 25, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday granted bail to suspended senior IPS officer Amrit Paul in the police sub-inspector (PSI) scam case and directed him not to intimidate or influence the investigating officers, who are all his subordinates in the Police Department.

Justice Mohammad Nawaz passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Mr. Paul, who was arrested in July 2022 for his alleged role in the scam when he was serving as the Additional Director-General of Police (Recruitments).

While directing Mr. Paul to execute a personal bond for ₹5 lakh and two sureties for the like sum, the court also directed him not to leave the country without prior permission from the trial court and not to induce or tamper with directly or indirectly any prosecution witnesses in the case.

Also, the court directed him to cooperate in further investigation, if any, and attend the trial on all dates of hearing. He can be exempted from attending proceedings only on the permission of the trial court.

When the advocate of the prosecution pointed out that Mr. Paul is a senior IPS officer and all the investigating officers in the scam are his juniors and they need protection from the court from being intimidated by him on his release from prison, the court directed that Mr. Paul should not indulge in intimidating or influencing the investigating officers.

