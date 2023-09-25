HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

High Court of Karnataka grants bail to IPS officer Amrit Paul in PSI scam

Directs him not to intimidate or influence investigating officers, who are all his juniors in the d`epartment

September 25, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday granted bail to suspended senior IPS officer Amrit Paul in the police sub-inspector (PSI) scam case and directed him not to intimidate or influence the investigating officers, who are all his subordinates in the Police Department.

Justice Mohammad Nawaz passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Mr. Paul, who was arrested in July 2022 for his alleged role in the scam when he was serving as the Additional Director-General of Police (Recruitments).

While directing Mr. Paul to execute a personal bond for ₹5 lakh and two sureties for the like sum, the court also directed him not to leave the country without prior permission from the trial court and not to induce or tamper with directly or indirectly any prosecution witnesses in the case.

Also, the court directed him to cooperate in further investigation, if any, and attend the trial on all dates of hearing. He can be exempted from attending proceedings only on the permission of the trial court.

When the advocate of the prosecution pointed out that Mr. Paul is a senior IPS officer and all the investigating officers in the scam are his juniors and they need protection from the court from being intimidated by him on his release from prison, the court directed that Mr. Paul should not indulge in intimidating or influencing the investigating officers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.