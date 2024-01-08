Karnataka High Court expresses concern for not invoking penal action under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in manual scavenging cases

January 08, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday said that the authorities are either not invoking the penal provision of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, or not taking it to logical end even if the provision was invoked against accused when members of SC/ST communities are used for the prohibited manual scavenging.

“It is a common knowledge that either no serious steps are taken to see that the provisions of SC/ST (PoA) Act are pressed into service or in case even if such provisions are pressed into service, unfortunately, the outcome is either minimal or at the level of zero per cent,” the court observed.

“We except that cases booked for using persons from SC/ST communities be taken to its logical end by ensuring that the accused are convicted and this can be achieved only by taking the cases seriously by all concerned – the probe agency, the public prosecutor, and the adjudicating authorities,” observed a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit.

The Bench made these observations in its order while noticing that the police had not invoked Section 3(j) of the SC/ST (PoA) Act against the accused in a recent case registered on the death of two persons while engaged for manual scavenging.

The Bench was hearing three separate PIL petitions, one recently invoked by the court suo motu, and two others filed by the All India Council for Trade Unions and the High Court Legal Services Committee, respectively, in continuation of manual scavenging despite its ban in law and rehabilitation of those engaged in such activities.

Not invoking the provisions of SC/ST (PoA) Act is a serious neglect on the part of the authorities when the persons from particular communities are engaged for manual scavenging despite ban imposed in law, the Bench said while expressing concern over ‘zero conviction’ under this provision of the law.

The court directed the government to file its responses on the issue of not invoking this provision along with actions taken to comply with various directions issued by the court earlier and also the directions of the apex court.