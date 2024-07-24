Karnataka High Court dismisses PIL petition against Nandini milk price hike

Observing that the commercial wisdom of the Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (KMF) to increase could not be a matter of consideration by the courts, the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday (July 24) dismissed a PIL petition questioning the recent increase in Nandini milk price by ₹2 per sachet of half and one litre by adding 50 ml extra milk in each sachet.

ADVERTISEMENT

In policy domain

Determination of prices of any product, including milk, and pricing policy in that regard cannot be a matter of consideration in a PIL petition as pricing is in the policy domain, and the scope for judicial review is limited in case of palpable wrong or against statutory prescription, the court said.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Amrithalakshmi R, a chartered accountant and a resident of Bilekahalli in Bengaluru.

The Bench also said price is fixed by a host of considerations, which are commercial in nature, and the court would not substitute commercial wisdom exercised by the KMF as the decision to increase the price of milk is an expert decision depending on a variety of factors.

Not transparent

Earlier, it was argued on behalf of the petitioner that KMF’s pricing policy is not transparent and is not rational. It was also contended that though the price of a range of Nandini milk varieties was increased, in reality, the people belonging to the economically weaker section, who use the lowest priced Nandini milk variety, are paying more prices for the milk.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.