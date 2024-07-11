GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka High Court directs trial courts not to insist on furnishing bank guarantees for release of accused on bail

Published - July 11, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka has directed all trial courts in the State not to insist on furnishing bank guarantees for the release of the accused on grant of bail.

“This court is coming across a plethora of cases where the concerned trial courts while granting bail, are imposing a condition that the accused should furnish a bank guarantee of any quantum. This is, on the face of it, illegal. Such orders being passed have generated a lot of litigations,” the High Court observed. Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing a petition filed by one Vaibhavraj U. of Bengaluru.

The petitioner questioned the legality of the condition imposed by the trial court, asking him to furnish a bank guarantee for ₹50 lakh within three months of his release on bail as a condition for the grant of bail in a case of alleged misappropriation of about ₹1 crore from the fund belonging to a private trust. The trial court initially asked him to furnish the bank guarantee for ₹1 crore and later reduced it to ₹50 lakh.

The High Court also pointed out that the apex court last year had made it very clear that directions to furnish a bank guarantee as a condition precedent for release on bail or continuance of bail is, on the face of it, illegal.

Related Topics

Karnataka / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.