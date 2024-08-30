GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka High Court directs trial court not to record further proceeding on sexual harassment case against H.D. Revanna

Updated - August 30, 2024 08:52 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A view of High Court of Karnataka.

A view of High Court of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: File photo

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the trial court not to record further proceedings based on the charge sheet filed against former Minister and MLA for Holenarsipur H.D. Revanna for the offence of alleged sexual harassment of a domestic help.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on the petition filed by Mr. Revanna, who questioned the legality of registration of FIR on the alleged incident said to have been taken place four years ago.

Senior advocate and Special Public Prosecutor Ravivarma Kumar, appearing for the Special Investigation Team, said the SIT had now filed charge sheet and the trial court is yet to take cognisance of the offence based on it.

Senior advocate C.V. Nagesh, appearing for Mr. Revanna, said that proceeding before the trial court will have to be halted till the High Court considers the challenge to the very registration of the FIR after a lapse of four years on the alleged incident, and the offence of criminal intimidation was invoked sans any ingredient in the complaint.

While the sexual harassment case was registered Mr. Revanna, the rape case was registered against his son and former MP Prajwal Revanna on the complaint of a former domestic help. It was alleged that she was sexually harassed while she had worked in their house in Holenarsipur during 2019-22.

