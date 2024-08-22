ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka High Court directs Principal Secretary of Housing Department not to officiate as acting chairperson of K-RERA

Updated - August 22, 2024 08:15 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka has said that the Principal Secretary of the Housing Department, cannot officiate as acting chairperson of the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA).

Noticing that the Principal Secretary is not a member of K-RERA and as the officer holds an administrative post in the State government, “it is not advisable for him to continue as the in-charge chairperson of K-RERA as there is no provision in the Karnataka Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017, for a third person/an officer of the State government to be nominated as an acting/in-charge chairperson to fill up the vacancy.”

Justice R. Nataraj passed the interim order on August 21 on a petition filed by Srinivas V. of Bengaluru. The petitioner had questioned the notification issued in May this year appointing the Principal Secretary as acting chairperson of K-RERA.

The court said the senior-most member of K-RERA should discharge functions as acting chairperson until the vacancy is filled by a fresh order of appointment in accordance with rules.

