Karnataka High Court directs KEA to redo rank allotment by considering marks in 50:50 ratio, even for repeaters

Students accompanied by parents at the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) office during the document verification for Common Entrance Test (CET) 2002 rank holders in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court of Karnataka on Saturday directed the State government and the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to redo the CET-2022 ranking by taking II Pre-University course marks and CET-2022 marks in the 50:50 ratio, even for the petitioner students who have passed II PUC in 2021.

Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar delivered the verdict by allowing a batch of petitions filed by Eswhar R and other students questioning the different yardstick adopted in awarding ranks to them in KCET-2022.

With this order, the KEA will have to redo the entire process of allotting ranks of all the students who have written CET-22. The Court set aside the note issued by the KEA that marks of only CET-22 was considered for the students who passed II PU in 2021 while announcing the CET results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Different yardsticks

The petitioner-students had passed the II year Pre-University Course (PUC) in 2020-21 and rewritten the Common Entrance Test (CET) in 2022.

However, the KEA had considered only the marks obtained in the CET-2022 subjects to award ranks to the students, who had passed II PUC in 2021 without writing exams as marks were awarded through a special scheme formulated in view of COVID-19.

On the other hand, for students who passed II PU in 2021-22, the KEA had considered II PU marks and CET-22 marks in the 50:50 ratio as per law, which had been followed every year except in CET-2021.

Petitioner-students contend discrimination

The petitioner-students had contended that, by not considered their II PUC marks while awarding ranks, the different yardsticks adopted amounted to discrimination against them.

They also contended that neither the government nor the KEA had notified the students that only their CET-2022 marks would be considered for awarding ranks

The government and the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) have defended the action stating that 2021 marks cannot be considered for CET-2022 ranking, as even in CET-2021, the II PU marks were not considered since they had been awarded without conducting written exams.

However, the petitioners have contended that the notification for CET-2022 did not notify that, for those who completed II PU in 2021, only the CET-22 marks would be considered. It was contended on behalf of the petitioners that considering II PU marks and CET-22 marks in the 50:50 ratio as per law for those who have completed II PU in 2022 is discriminatory in nature.