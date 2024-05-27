Karnataka High Court directs JLR to submit data on allotment of vehicles for safari  

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday directed the State government-owned Jungle Lodges and Resorts Ltd (JLR) to submit data on how seats are allotted in different types of vehicles for safari in wildlife sanctuaries in Nagarahole and Bandipur for visitors who stay in JLR-owned resorts and private eco-friendly resorts.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind issued the direction while hearing a petition filed in 2022 by the Karnataka Eco-Tourism Resorts Association and others, who alleged that their guests are not allotted seats for safari in on-demand open jeeps but are allotted seats in closed vans. The safari in these sanctuaries is operated through JLR.

Though tourists are permitted to book safari seats for their guests online by JLR, the petitioners’ advocate argued that the seats are mainly allotted in vans rather than open jeeps, which are in demand among tourists.

The advocate also claimed that this “discrimination” in the allotment of vehicles for safari impacted the booking of rooms in private resorts because tourists are under the impression that it would be better to book rooms in JLR’s resorts as they would get better facilities for safari.

