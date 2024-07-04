Karnataka High Court directs govt. to digitise records of all types of lands granted to beneficiaries

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the State government to digitise records of all types of lands granted to beneficiaries by the government, and proceedings and subsequent transactions related to such granted lands.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while noticing that litigation over alienation of a granted land in violation of the Protection of the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act, 1978, had been prolonged due to non-availability of earlier records related to the grant and subsequent proceedings.

Applications submitted by the grantees, the orders of grant and their gazette publications, records maintained by tahsildars, survey sketches, grant register, Saguvali certificate/chits and register, Phodi particulars, RTCs, proceedings before various authorities and the courts, etc. related to the granted land should be digitised, the court said.

Once these documents are digitised, they have to be hyperlinked so that they are accessible from any particular document or location, the court said.

It directed the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department to coordinate with the Principal Secretary of the e-Governance Department and prepare a detailed project report with timeline for implementation, and submit it before the court.

