ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka High Court directs govt. and police to consider BJP’s representation seeking permission and protection for its padayatra

Published - August 02, 2024 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

BJP has moved the court as the police have not responded to its request seeking permission for the padayatra

The Hindu Bureau

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar of the High Court of Karnataka passed the interim order on a petition filed by P. Rajeev, BJP’s State general secretary. | Photo Credit:

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the State government and the Police Department to pass appropriate orders on the presentations submitted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking permission for taking out a padayatra from Kengeri in Bengaluru to Mysuru, from August 3 to 10, and extend police protection as per the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the interim order on a petition filed by P. Rajeev, BJP’s State general secretary.

Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Aruna Shyam pointed out that the BJP’s State president had on July 30 submitted representations to the State Police Chief and the Superintendents of Police in Mandya, Ramanagara, and Mysuru districts seeking permission for the peaceful padayatra and for police protection.

As there was no response by the police, the petitioner sent reminders, through email on August 1 but the police had neither replied nor given any endorsement for the representations, it was contended.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pointing out that the padayatra is being organised to create awareness among the public about the alleged multi-crore scams of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribes Development Corporation Ltd. and the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, it has been contended in the petition that the State government has “silenced the police authorities” to not give permission for the padayatra.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US