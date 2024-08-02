Karnataka High Court directs govt. and police to consider BJP’s representation seeking permission and protection for its padayatra

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the State government and the Police Department to pass appropriate orders on the presentations submitted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking permission for taking out a padayatra from Kengeri in Bengaluru to Mysuru, from August 3 to 10, and extend police protection as per the law.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the interim order on a petition filed by P. Rajeev, BJP’s State general secretary.

Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Aruna Shyam pointed out that the BJP’s State president had on July 30 submitted representations to the State Police Chief and the Superintendents of Police in Mandya, Ramanagara, and Mysuru districts seeking permission for the peaceful padayatra and for police protection.

As there was no response by the police, the petitioner sent reminders, through email on August 1 but the police had neither replied nor given any endorsement for the representations, it was contended.

Pointing out that the padayatra is being organised to create awareness among the public about the alleged multi-crore scams of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribes Development Corporation Ltd. and the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, it has been contended in the petition that the State government has “silenced the police authorities” to not give permission for the padayatra.