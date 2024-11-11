Karnataka High Court directs Chief Secretary to form panel to examine plea for declaring Allama Prabhu Swamy temple as ancient monument  

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday directed the State Chief Secretary to constitute a committee of experts, including an official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), to examine the plea for declaring Allama Prabhu Swamy temple, which remain submerged in the backwaters of Hidkal dam in Belagavi district for nearly six months in a year, as an ancient monument.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind passed the interim order on a petition filed by Nikhil Vitthal Patil, law student and resident of Halkarni in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.

The direction to form the committee was issued after Additional Solicitor General of India Aravind Kamath, appearing for the Central government and the ASI, told the Bench that the temple has all the ingredients for it to be declared as an ancient monument, and the State government will have to initiate steps for this purpose.

Mr. Kamath also pointed out that since this temple has not been declared as an ancient monument under the Central law, the Karnataka Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1961, will come into play as this law was specifically enacted for the “preservation of ancient and historical monuments and archaeological sites and remains in Karnataka other than those declared by or under the law made by the Parliament to be of national importance, and for the protection of sculptures, carvings and other like objects.”

The petitioner had stated in his petition that ASI had informed him that Allama Prabhu Swamy temple was built between 17th and 18th centuries but the ASI did not come forward to maintain the temples as it is not listed as ancient monuments under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. Also, the petitioner had stated that his representation, submitted to the State government through Belagavi district administration for declaring the temple as ancient monument and for its relocation to a safe place, was not considered by the authorities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.