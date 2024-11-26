Karnataka High Court directs BBMP to impose higher penalty on dog owners who fail to clean up after their pets in public parks

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to amend its bylaw to impose higher penalty on dog owners who breach norms of cleanliness and are found conducting themselves irresponsibly in treating and cleaning the excrement of their pets in public parks and precincts across the city.

“While the pet owners have the liberty to take their dogs to the parks, the other section of society who visit the parks have a right to enjoy clean environment,” the court observed.

Also, the court said the menace of stray dogs within the area of gardens and parks have to be tackled as they pose a threat to the free and safe movement of commuters.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind passed the order while issuing a series of directions in addition to the guidelines issued by the State government and the BBMP on management and maintenance of public parks, including dos and don’ts for dog owners inside and in the vicinity of parks.

The directions were issued while disposing of a PIL petition, filed in 2021, by Compassion Unlimited Plus Action, a NGO, seeking directions to authorities to effectively implement Solid Waste Management laws and mandating pet owners to carry biodegradable poop bags in parks, etc.

Though petitioner has claimed that the petition had become infructuous in view of certain guidelines issued by the authorities, the Bench found it necessary to issue directions as the issue involved is serving larger public interest as the government and the BBMP told the court that pet owners do not follow the guidelines due to which the public outrage for allowing pet dogs in parks, including Cubbon Park and Lalbagh, is high.

“The citizens and netizens could legitimately claim to be saved from the pet menace, more particularly those who fail to maintain the cleanliness in all respects, for which the responsibility lies with the owners of the dogs as also with the civic authorities. The luxury of owning dogs may be enjoyed only by strictly observing the guidelines statutorily provided regarding cleanliness and hygiene,” the Bench observed.

Stating that issue of maintaining clean climate and environment have to be addressed, attended to, and redressed, the Bench said that “a park without neatness and cleanliness management is not a park, but turns to be a chaotic place, and a place with nuisance and garbage.”

“Cleanliness is desired in all respects by all users. All parks should be always spared from spitting, garbage accumulation, throwing plastic bags, and permitting pets to leave waste of any kind. A garden is a garden, whether big or small, known or unknown. The violators deserve only stern treatment,” the Bench observed.

