Karnataka High Court denies bail to Udupi quadruple murder accused

Published - July 02, 2024 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka refused to grant bail to Praveen Arun Chougule, 40, who allegedly murdered four members of a family at Nejaru in Udupi district in November last year.

Referring to circumstantial evidences cited against him in the charge sheet, the court observed that “even though there are no eyewitnesses in the incident, the prosecution is placing reliance on all these circumstantial evidences, which are strong enough to point an accusing finger towards the accused, at this stage.”

Justice M.G. Uma passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Chougule seeking his enlargement on bail.

The petitioner-accused had allegedly stabbed to death 46-year-old Haseena, her daughters Afnan, 23, Aynaz, 21, and son Asim, 12, and caused serious injuries to Haseena’s mother-in-law Hazeera.

Chougule, who was a cabin crew of Air India Express, liked his colleague Aynaz and decided to kill her as she refused to entertain his moves and blocked his messages.

Examining technical evidences and statement of witnesses in the charge sheet, the court also noted that two drivers of autorickshaws, in which the accused had travelled on the day of murder, and a neighbour of the deceased had identified the accused.

The Court also noted that one of the strongest circumstances relied on by the prosecution is that the hair sample found on one of the dead bodies was matching with the DNA of the accused; and the blood stained clothes of the accused, which was matching with the blood of the deceased, were also recovered by the police.

The car of the accused, which was having inbuilt location tracker, showed the movement of the vehicle on the date of the incident and also on the previous day when the accused had gone near the house of the deceased, the Court noted from the charge sheet.

