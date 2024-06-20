Karnataka High Court declines to quash voyeurism case against electrician

The High Court of Karnataka has refused to quash a criminal case registered against a 51-year-old electrician on charges of voyeurism for recording private movements of a woman inside her house by hiding electronic devices and a mobile phone while carrying out some electrical works in the house.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while rejecting a petition filed by Veerabhadra Swamy S. of Shivamogga district.

It was alleged in the complaint that the petitioner-accused had become close to the 53-year-old woman and her husband as he had carried out electrical works for their newly built house several years ago in Shivamogga.

To damage reputation

However, he had misused the friendly relationship with her and told the woman that he was in love with her. As she rejected his proposal, he started sending her morphed photos to some of her relatives to damage her reputation. He later, on her complaint to the women’s police station, apologised to her and promised not to indulge in such acts.

A few months later he again sent her private photos and videos to her relatives and then it was revealed that he had taken those photos and videos by hiding certain electronic gadgets and a mobile phone behind the switch box when he was called to some electrical works.

He had also threatened her of consequences if she revealed his acts to anyone besides assaulting her. This incident led the woman to lodge the present complaint against him with the Shivamogga Women’s Police Station.

The police, after investigation, seized the mobile phone and filed a charge sheet against him under Section 354C (voyeurism), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian and Section 66E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act.

The petitioner had claimed that the mobile phone seized by the police had no capacity to capture images and there was no possibility for recording videos. However, the court said that it was a case for trial and the petitioner had to come out clean in the trial.

