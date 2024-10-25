ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka High Court declines to entertain petition on plea for separate flag for State

Published - October 25, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the High Court of Karnataka building. | Photo Credit:

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday declined to entertain a PIL petition seeking a direction to the State government to decide the petitioner’s representation to have a separate flag for Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nature of the grievance raised in the petition neither falls in the realm of public interest litigation nor within the domain of the court’s jurisdiction, said a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind while terming the petition as misconceived.

The petitioner, Bimappa Gundappa Gadad of Belagavi, had stated in his petition that he had been giving representation to the authorities since 2014 to have a separate flag for the State and to take steps to hoist it on government buildings.

The petitioner had also stated that the then Advocate-General in 2015 had given his opinion to the government stating that there is no bar in law to have a separate flag for the State and the government formed a committee to make recommendations on having a separate flag.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, the petitioner had complained that the decision or recommendation made by the committee is not available in the public domain. Nor did the government inform the petitioner on the issue. The petitioner had sought a direction to the government to submit the decision/recommendation of the committee before the court and pass a speaking order on his representation to have a separate flag.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US