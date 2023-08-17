HamberMenu
Karnataka High Court asks Ullal resident to approach green tribunal on his grievances about sea erosion 

August 17, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday refused to entertain a PIL petition on sea erosion problem at Bettampadi near Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district as the National Green Tribunal was examining the issue of sea erosion in all the costal States of the country.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice M.G.S Kamal passed the order on the petition filed by Abdul Khader Zilani, a resident of Melangadi in Ullal. 

The petitioner had sought a direction to the State government to take measures to prevent further erosion of sea including the measures as per the directions issued by the tribunal.

However, the Bench from the order passed by the tribunal, noted that the tribunal had given elaborate directions to the Chief Secretaries of all the coastal States and the Union government to take specific measures to prevent sea erosion.

When the tribunal has been established for specific purposes with experts being part of it, the Bench said that the petitioner has to approach the tribunal for redressal of his grievances.

On the claim of the petitioner’s advocate that the petitioner and his neighbouring residents, who are poor fishermen, were not economically sound to litigate before the tribunal in New Delhi, the Bench said the petitioner has the facility of approaching the tribunal’s regional Benches nearest to him

