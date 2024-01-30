GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka High Court asks Advocate-General to take up issue of parking of vehicles on footpaths

January 30, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday orally asked the State Advocate-General to take up with the appropriate authorities the issue of parking of vehicles on footpaths across the city as this menace is resulting in severe hardship for pedestrians.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar and Justice T.G. Shivashankare Gowda pointed out that people park their vehicles on footpaths and even junk vehicles are permanently left on the footpath in many places across the city.

“If something can be done with your intervention, it will be good for the citizens and Bengaluru city,” the Bench told A-G Shashi Kiran Shetty.

The Bench pointed out about the issue of parking on footpath while referring to a petition in which a resident of Thyagarajanagar sought a direction from the court to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Pallike to fix hand railings for footpaths while complaining that his aged mother had fallen on the road due to their absence.

