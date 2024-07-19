GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka High Court asks actor Darshan to approach magistrate court on his plea for home food, bedding, and clothing in prison  

‘Magistrate court will have to decide the actor’s plea by July 26’

Published - July 19, 2024 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Darshan

Darshan | Photo Credit:

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed Kannada actor Darshan, who is in judicial custody in a murder case, to approach the metropolitan magistrate court in Bengaluru on Saturday to seek permission to get home food, cutleries, bedding, and clothing.

Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar, who was hearing a petition filed by the actor seeking a direction to the prison authorities to allow him to get these facilities at his own cost, also directed that the magistrate court would have to decide by July 26 the actor’s plea, after hearing the objections from the State government.

The High Court gave liberty to the actor to approach the magistrate court during the pendency of his petition as it would take more time to decide on the question of whether undertrial prisoners have the absolute right to be permitted to maintain himself and to purchase or receive from private sources food, clothing, bedding or writing materials, books, newspapers or other necessaries, as per Section 30 of the Karnataka Prisons Act, 1963.

The actor had sought direction to prison authorities while claiming that he is suffering from diarrhoea as he is unable to digest the food provided in the prison, and the medical officers of the prison had diagnosed his health problem as food poisoning due to which he lost several kilos of weight as he was unable to eat the food served in the prison.

