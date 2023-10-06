Karnataka High Court admonishes man for repeatedly misusing law meant to protect SCs/STs by registering frivolous cases with govt. aid

October 06, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka admonished a 55-year-old man for not only filing repeated criminal cases by misusing the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act but also drawing lakhs of rupees of financial aid from the Social Welfare Department for continuing these litigations before various authorities, including the courts.

Directing Chandru Rathod, a teacher in a school in Bagalkot district, to immediately stop registering such frivolous identical complaints before different police stations, the court warned him of initiating separate proceedings besides imposition of exemplary costs if he continues to indulge in such malicious prosecution.

The court directed the government to recover ₹1.5 lakh paid to him for pursuing one such recent case while noticing that the government had already released a total ₹3.5 lakh as of now to him.

Questioned by HM

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing a petition filed by Shivalingappa B. Kerakalamatti, headmaster of the school in which Mr. Rathod is working. The headmaster had questioned the legality of the chargesheet filed by the police in one such frivolous complaint. Mr. Rathod had registered multiple criminal cases against the headmaster in different police stations accusing the latter of abusing him by taking the name of his caste.

However, the High Court noted that the police, in the investigation report submitted to the jurisdiction court, had pointed out that Mr. Rathod was habitual in registering such complaints and he was using three individuals as witnesses to depose in his favour in all such cases.

Noticing that he had taken ₹3.5 lakh aid from the government for pursuing his three cases within a span of a year, the High Court said that “it is for this reason that the genuine cases of SCs and STs, who would actually suffer abuses, are lost in the multitude of such frivolous cases.”

‘Fought with aid of govt.’

As the amount paid to him is public money, the court said that it has become “aid to register frivolous cases or frivolous cases being fought with the aid of the government.”

Noticing that the authorities have already initiated action to recover the entire amount paid to him, the High Court said that it is necessary for the government to scrutinise the claims for the aid so that the amount is released for members belonging to SC and ST community who actually suffer abuses, and not frivolous litigants.

