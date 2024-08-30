Karnataka High Court adjourns hearing on Yediyurappa’s plea against POCSO case on Special Public Prosecutor’s request

The High Court of Karnataka, on the request made by the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP), on Friday adjourned till September 5 further hearing on the petition filed by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa challenging the First Information Report (FIR) as well as charge sheet filed against him for an offence of alleged sexual assault on a minor girl.

However, senior advocate C.V. Nagesh, appearing for Mr. Yediyurappa, said he was prepared to argue the case, but the SPP himself was seeking adjournment.

“Every day, one or the other Minister makes statements in the media that the petitioner [Mr. Yediyurappa] has been prosecuted for offence under POCSO [Protection of Children from Sexual Offences] Act, he should surrender... he should go to jail... we would make all out efforts to get the stay order vacated...,” Mr. Nagesh told the court.

“If Mr. Yediyurappa is destined to go to jail he will, I am ready to argue the case,” said Mr. Nagesh while pointing out that on the one hand, the Ministers were stating one thing, but the SPP was seeking adjournment in the case.

Earlier, the SPP sought time to argue the case while pointing out that additional charge sheet has been filed in the case and he wants to submit it to the court. The court in June had allowed continuation of the investigation against Mr. Yediyurappa by directing him to cooperate in the probe, while asking the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) not to arrest him considering he is an octogenarian.

Later, the CID filed charge sheet against Mr. Yediyurappa and others, and the trial court in Bengaluru took cognisance of offences against them and issued summons for their appearance. However, the High Court asked the trial court to grant them exemption from personal appearance till the High Court hears the petition challenging the FIR and the charge sheet.