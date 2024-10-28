ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka High Court adjourns actor Darshan’s bail plea   

Published - October 28, 2024 07:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday adjourned till Tuesday the hearing on a petition filed by actor Darshan after taking note of his medical records produced by the prison authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty, on perusing the medical records that were submitted to the court in a sealed cover, has pointed out that the doctors have advised conservative physiotherapy/surgery for the back pain that the actor is suffering from sometime.

As the copy of the medical report was not made known either to the Special Public Prosecutor representing the police or the advocate representing Darshan, the court directed its registry to provide copies of the medical records to them to enable them to make their arguments based on the recommendations made in the report.

The actor’s advocate is insisting on interim bail on medical grounds to enable the actor to undergo treatment till the court considers his plea for grant of regular bail.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US