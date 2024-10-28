GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka High Court adjourns actor Darshan’s bail plea   

Published - October 28, 2024 07:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday adjourned till Tuesday the hearing on a petition filed by actor Darshan after taking note of his medical records produced by the prison authorities.

Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty, on perusing the medical records that were submitted to the court in a sealed cover, has pointed out that the doctors have advised conservative physiotherapy/surgery for the back pain that the actor is suffering from sometime.

As the copy of the medical report was not made known either to the Special Public Prosecutor representing the police or the advocate representing Darshan, the court directed its registry to provide copies of the medical records to them to enable them to make their arguments based on the recommendations made in the report.

The actor’s advocate is insisting on interim bail on medical grounds to enable the actor to undergo treatment till the court considers his plea for grant of regular bail.

